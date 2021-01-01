Arlo Wall Sconce by Alder & Ore - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (CWL1883190)

Advertisement
The Arlo Wall Sconce by Alder & Ore is characterized by its staunch industrial style and clever design. The lamp holder with a circular plate is connected to the square backplate with a cylindrical rod in the center and supported with a curvy frame. The stepped circular plate holds a clear glass shade that houses a single incandescent bulb. When lit, the lamp casts an ambient glow, highlighting the glowing filament. This wall sconce looks perfect in living rooms, hallways, and bedrooms. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Matte Black