20" X 20" X 22" Dark Walnut Clear Glass Wood End Table

This end table presents an incredible combination of wood and glass. It features a dark walnut frame exquisitely chiseled to charming brilliance. This round occasional table stuns with a clear tempered glass top resting delectably on 'V' shaped legs. It is also pitched with an open lower shelf to cater for your storage needs. Have it stand elegantly in your dining or kitchen section, where it will create an outstanding visual appeal. This showpiece highlights smooth curves streamlined to fit into modern spaces. It is further embellished with veneer trimming in an alluring dark walnut finish. It is available in the size of 20 by 20 by 22 inches.