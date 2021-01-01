The exotic, all-over design of this Arizona shag by Safavieh brings a rustic, tribal look to contemporary home decor. Styled using artful bands of interconnected diamonds, this Arizona shag makes an alluring, texture-rich floor display ideal for casually styled home furnishings, kids’ bedrooms and playrooms or the country house family room. Easy-care, durable and brimming with long-lasting native charm. Rug measures 3-ft x 5-ft. Rug weighs 9 lbs. Pile height: 1.25-in. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with mild detergent or professionally dry clean. Rug pad recommended. Made in Turkey. Safavieh Arizona Alonzo Shag 3 x 5 Ivory/Beige Geometric Moroccan Throw Rug in Off-White | ASG740A-3