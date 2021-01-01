Arigato Outdoor Accent Table
Description
Features:Helps achieve a futuristic or contemporary modern look in your home.Its metal frame is made from steel, so you know it's not going anywhere.Made from ultra-hard material.Weather-resistant and accident-proof.Product Type: Side TableOuter Frame Material: Stone/ConcreteOuter Frame Material Details: Plastic Details: Kiln-dried ceramic?: Outer Frame Wood Species: Woven Material: Outer Frame Metal Type: Extruded Aluminum?: Weave Size: Weave Type: Inner Frame Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Color: Table Top Material: Stone/ConcreteTable Top Material Details: Table Top Plastic Details: Table Top Wood Species: Table Top Color: Seating Capacity: Table Shape: RoundFolding: NoFolding Mechanism: Extendable: NoExtension Mechanism: Table Leaf Included: NoTable Leaf Storage: Umbrella Hole: NoCompatible Umbrella Part Number: Compatible Umbrella Base Part Number: Mosaic Design: NoLazy Susan: NoCooler Insert Included: NoCompatible Cover Part Number: Adjustable Levelers: NoHeight Adjustable Balcony Table: NoMounting Method of Balcony Table: Pieces Included: Country of Origin: Viet NamChairs Included: NoFire Resistant: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCustom Product: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseStorage Included: NoTable Included: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernKiln-dried Ceramic Table Top?: Wicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Spefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesFIRA Certified: UL 4041 - Safety Standard for Outdoor Furniture: NoGSA Approved: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NFPA Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: Stiftung Warentest Note: Fire Rated: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: CE Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Length - End to End: 14Overall Width - Front to Back: 14Folded: NoFolded Table Height: Folded Table Length - End to End: Folded Table Width - Front to Back: Length When Fully Extended: Leg Height: 16Umbrella Hole Diameter: Overall Product Weight: 27Table Weight Capacity: 250Storage Space Height - Top to Bottom: Storage Space Width - Side to Side: Storage Space Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Dark Gray