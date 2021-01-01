Aries (March 21- April 19) - Hand Embroidered Astrology Pillows

In your future, we see some new stars in your living room: linen-covered pillows hand-embroidered with zodiac signs. Comfiness is certain, but you never know?you could also get a note from an old flame and a sizeable inheritance from a relative you didn?t know you had. Whether you?re an imaginative Pisces, a passionate Scorpio, or a practical Taurus, you?ll feel not just comforted, but understood by a a pillow that captures the essence of your sign with hand-drawn artwork and vibrantly-colored (and metallic) thread. Each piece is a unique, heirloom-worthy work of art, signed by the embroiderer. Zodiac sign info included. Handmade in India.