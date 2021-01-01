Crystorama Aries Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: 12 light

The Aries Chandelier by Crystorama brings a structured, minimalistic build with a sleek look to spaces. Simply suspended by a single down rod, an open halo is set around a series of horizontal arms to match the open, geometrical feel of the canopy supporting this design. Around this halo, a series of vertical rods extend above and below, each holding a single, exposed candelabra for a captivating composition that casts an even layer of illumination onto surroundings. A beautiful finish lends an elegant, tailored touch to this chandelier. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel