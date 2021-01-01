Arielle Puff Sleeve Blouse in Black

Advertisement
The Arielle Top is all about effortless glamour. The lightweight pleated chiffon is perfect for pairing with shorts for a cute backyard BBQ or dressing up with your favorite heels for a dressier occasion. The button down front allows you to adjust how much skin you want to show and the billowing sleeves with intricate ruffle detail make this a truly show stopping piece. Shop the Look: Satin Pocket Allyn Pant Pleated Chiffon Dry Clean Only Model is wearing size S Model Measurements: Height 5'10" / Bust 34" / Waist 24" / Hips 35"