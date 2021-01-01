Chic Home Ariella 1-Piece Reversible Two-tone Throw Blanket, 50 x 60, Grey

Advertisement
This two-tone throw blanket is the ultimate in luxurious comfort. Every piece is exceptionally woven with superior-quality faux fur and is as indulgent as it is beautiful. The rich, handsome texture beautifully emulates the inherent softness and color of each piece. The reverse side is a cozy solid color micro mink for added softness and ultra-plush quality. This cozy throw is great as an accent piece for living and bedroom spaces.Includes: One (1) BlanketStyle: ContemporaryFabric detail: PrintedPattern: Two-toneColor Options: Grey, Black, Beige, Tan, RedMaterial: Faux FurCare instructions: Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing. Use Cold water in gentle cycle, tumble dry low heat, adding 2 tennis balls in the dryer will add fluffiness.Blanket dimensions: 50x60 inchesThe digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.