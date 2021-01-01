From kamik
Kamik Ariel
Looking for something to keep dry from the elements? The Kamik Ariel boots are the perfect fit! No matter the weather, your feet will stay warm and dry with 3M Thinsulate insulation. Waterproof seam-sealed construction keeps out the wet elements, providing a drier, more comfortable foot environment. 200g of 200B 3M Thinsulate insulation keeps the interior warm and cozy while in cold conditions. Removable, molded dual density PU foam insole with natural and non-toxic odor-eliminating Cleansport NXT treatment. Round toe. Lace-up closure with inside-leg zip-closure. Pull tab on back for easy on-off access. Metal logo badge on top opening. Leather upper. Textile lining. Textile insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Shaft: 9 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.