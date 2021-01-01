Arianna LED Vanity Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (ABG1915468)

Advertisement
The Arianna LED Vanity Light from Huxe provides uniform lighting either in a horizontal format over a mirror or in a vertical, flanking position. Lifting off the surface of the rectangular steel structure is a crisp reflective polish, adding instant sophistication to bathroom spaces. A white acrylic diffuser trims the housing of the LED solid-state module with an elegant opaque appearance. The piece produces a clean stream of light captured visually as a glowing bar. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Chrome