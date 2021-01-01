From rebecca taylor
Rebecca Taylor Ariana Eyelet Wrap Dress
Chic mid-length dress with a faux wrap silhouette, eyelet lace flounce and high-low hem. Surplice-neck Sleeveless Concealed back zipper Flounce high-low hem Lined Cotton/linen Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 48.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylors versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Milk. Size: 4.