Jenni Chan Aria Snow Flake 15" Spinner Underseat Tote - eBags EXCLUSIVE Grey - Jenni Chan Softside Carry-On

Jenni Chan Aria Snow Flake 15 inch Spinner Tote Jenni Chan Aria is amongst the lightest luggage featuring gold tone handles, super quiet four wheel spinner and soft gentle lining. Custom Jenni Chan gold tone hardware. Soft easy grab tote handles. Recessed telescoping handle, hidden when not in use. Four spinner wheels made of special rubber blend for quiet rolling. Main compartment opens fully. Multiple interior pockets. Clear padded cosmetic case is detachable. Fully lined intetior. Zippered side pockets.