Nookie Aria Skirt in Red. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Nookie Aria Skirt in Red. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in Australia. Machine wash. Hidden back zipper closureUnlined. Ruching at side. Side slit. Item not sold as a set. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 12 and to longest hem approx 42.5 in length. NKIE-WQ42. NMA2107. Nookie's design aesthetic truly honors the female form with their signature Nookie fit being at the core of each concept. At the heart of every collection is the desire to create incredibly flattering silhouettes that complement and pay tribute to a woman's figure.