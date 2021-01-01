Aria Dress (Curve) - 2X - Also in: 3X, 1X

The Aria is guaranteed to take your love for the Mindy to the next level. With this elevated silhouette, we have perfected a midi that flatters you and your curves in every way. The ruched waistline, paired with the classy collar presents an unmatchable sophistication, complementing the sleeveless details perfectly. Our Crepe Knit takes wash-and-wear to the next level. This ultra-comfortable, no-wrinkle fabric has a little more give and texture, so it does wonders to hide those trouble spots. There\'s much to love about the forgiving fit of this miracle worker that smooths and flatters all shapes and sizes.