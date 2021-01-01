From fitbit
Fitbit Fitbit Aria Air Black Global
Advertisement
Weight + More Tracks more than weight by showing your BMI in the Fitbit app. Easy Smartphone Setup Set up your scale in minutes. Use your smartphone's Bluetooth technology and a Wi-Fi network to get started with Aria 2 or just a Bluetooth connection to start using Aria Air. Tracker Compatible Connects to the Fitbit app where it works alongside Fitbit watches and trackers to give you a better understanding of how your activity impacts your weight. Charts + Graphs See your trends and track progress in easy-to-read charts & graphs on the Fitbit dashboard. Wireless Syncing Can sync stats to computers and 200+ leading iOS, Android and Windows devices. Aria Air syncs via a Bluetooth connection only. Supports Multiple Users Aria Air supports multiple users and will sync individual stats to the Fitbit app when your phone is connected to the scale. Works with Fitbit App See your progress over time and get the motivation to keep pushing towards your goals.