Advertisement
Rose gold-tone composite metal case with a rose gold-tone alloy bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone composite metal bezel set with Swarovski crystals. Rose (quilt pattern crystal-set) dial with gold-tone leaf-style shape hands. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Band length: 8 inches. Butterfly clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Argyle Style Series. Fashion watch style. Burgi Argyle Style Crystal Rose Dial Ladies Watch BUR170RG.