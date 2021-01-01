Varaluz Argyle 6-Light Pendant Light in New Bronze with Desert Pearl

One of us recently tried on a preppy argyle sweater from our teenage years. From that fashion calamity, our Argyle collection literally took shape. We took New Bronze-finished ribs and backed them with Desert Pearl-finished, double-stamped, recycled steel plate. Sparkle coats the interior for a bonus "Wow" when lit.This 6-light pendant light from Varaluz is a part of the Argyle collection and comes in new bronze with desert pearl finish. It measures 23" high. It uses 6 Medium bulb(s) up to 100 watts. This light would look best in the dining room or kitchen. It is rated for dry locations.Hand Forged Recycled Steel. Two-Tone, Low-VOC Finish. Sparkle Inside. Designated R20 Downlight Socket.This item is dimmableIncludes a 10' cableLifetime Limited Warranty