Modern Forms Argo LED Square Flush Mount - Color: Silver - Size: 11-"

Perk up your patio, bathroom, and more with the damp-rated power of Modern Forms' cleverly engineered Argo LED Round Wall/ Flushmount. The Argo is an unobtrusive contemporary design with energy-efficient LEDs mountable directly to a junction box. The round fixture's slim profile combines an edge-lit acrylic diffuser with a smooth aluminum frame, perfect for small and medium spaces. A great option for locations with low ceilings or tight quarters while durable enough to be long-lasting in its role. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel