Oxford Garden Argento Wicker Patio Loveseat W/ Midnight Blue Cushions By

Argento Wicker Patio Loveseat W/ Midnight Blue Cushions By Oxford Garden. TVWLSRMB. Outdoor Loveseats. Elevate your outdoor space with the refined style of the Argento collection from Oxford Garden. This loveseat features a powder-coated aluminum frame, which is both lightweight and durable. Rust proof and weather resistant, aluminum is perfect for outdoor applications. The frame is wrapped in high-quality resin wicker to complete the elegant look. With all the style of classic rattan wicker, resin wicker is made of a synthetic polyethylene material for durable furniture that resists weathering. This makes it a perfect choice for anyone looking for low-maintenance patio furniture. The Midnight Blue cushions are made with solution-dyed spun polyester, giving them the look and feel of natural cotton but the weather and sun-resistance of polyester.