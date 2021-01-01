Argentina Cordoba Mormon LDS Mission Missionary Shirt and Gi T-Shirt

Called to serve a mission for the Mormon LDS church? This is the perfect gift for missionaries serving in the Argentina Cordoba Mission. Latter Day Saints will appreciate this apparel for their missionary preparation day. For elder or sister. Choose the right by wearing this item. Mormon missionaries will wear this with pride showing how much they love their mission. Perfect accessory while you carry your BOM Book of Mormon. You are lucky to serve in the Cordoba Argentina Mission. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem