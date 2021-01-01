Naturopathica Argan Peptide Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream (0.5 fl. oz.)

Naturopathica Argan & Peptide Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream is a concentrated formula that diminishes the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. Argan plant stem cells and daisy flower extract combine in this rich formula to tighten, tone and brighten your skin. The result? A firmer, more youthful-looking eye area.Key Ingredients:Argan Plant Stem Cells: help reduce the appearance of wrinkles while tightening and toning the skin.Daisy Flower Extract: brightens to reduce the appearance of dark circles.Edelweiss Plant Stem Cells: leave skin looking firmer and more youthful.Key Benefits:Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Brightens the eye area.Rejuvenates and moisturizes.Due to a manufacturer packaging change, item received may vary from product image.