Gray Area Rug

Classic, soft, silky, and absolutely luxurious! This fake sheepskin fur rug is softer and thicker than any rug we’ve seen! The dense shaggy pile will provide a warm feeling every time you step on it. With a long pile, this rug is a super trendy yet classy look perfect for so many rooms and styles. This faux fur sheepskin area rug can pull any room’s décor together. Whether you’re looking to add an elegant touch to your living room, bedroom, bathroom, office, or den, this rug will add an elegant touch. With its rubber non-slip backing, you do not need any underlayment as it is already non-slip. Shedding is normal but should be very minimal. Just use a vacuum with a brushless attachment to get rid of any stray fibers. This rug is also machine washable. Wash using colder water on a delicate cycle with mild detergent Woolite does not use fabric softener. Best to dry flat, but you can place in the dryer on low heat as well. We pride ourselves in providing a rug that looks and feels like genuine animal fur, but you can relax and enjoy the fact that it is 100% animal-friendly without any animal products. Available in a number of colors and sizes to suit your needs. Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'