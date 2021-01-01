From winston porter
Ardo Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
This Ardo Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed is the perfect combination of function and simple traditional style to your bedroom. Built with a solid rubberwood and engineered wood frame, this bed is upholstered with soft neutral linen blend fabric and well foam-filled panel headboard, designs in button tufting arched style. Dark espresso wood legs complete the design, the set includes plywood slats, center support legs and set of side rail, which also required a box spring together with the mattress to achieve the best performance. Color: Beige, Size: Twin