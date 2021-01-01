Ardito 3.5 Inch Trimless Wall Wash Light by Contrast Lighting (A3RWW-TR2235LF)

With its sleek design, easy installation and high-end performance features, Contrast Lighting's Ardito 3.5 Inch Trimless Wall Wash Light will strengthen the visual clarity and contemporary style of any living space. Its 90+ color-rendering index offers a comforting glow akin to natural sunlight, while the low-profile trim fits snugly into insulated and non-insulated ceilings. This high-efficiency trim also provides color tuning and warm-dim technology capabilities to provide customizable control over one's desired level of brightness. Shape: Round.