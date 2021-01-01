Ardito 2.5 Inch LED Square Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (A2SFR-2240LC)

For those who prefer subtlety over grandeur, the Ardito 2.5 Inch LED Square Regressed Trim from Contrast Lighting is the perfect means to illuminate any space. It features a square silhouette that integrates into any interior design with zero intrusion. The dimmable LED light source is available in a spectrum of color temperatures with two beamwidth options, allowing ample personalization to complement your home dÃ©cor story. The light is a clean white light without hot spots and provides a high-quality true color. The ultra-thin profile and the junction box, which is accessible from below the ceiling, makes it convenient. The high-quality aluminum injected heat sink maximizes heat dissipation so the regressed trim can last. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black