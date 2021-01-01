Ardito 2.5 Inch LED Square Regressed Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (A2SSF-1330LC)

Any home environment can benefit from LED efficiency and regressed lighting sophistication with this Ardito 2.5 Inch LED Square Regressed Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting. The shower trim sports a square format that allows it to stand apart from comparatively common round designs. Its ultra-thin profile and high-quality aluminum injected heat sink give this piece a sleek look and maximum heat dissipation. A range of color temperature options provide customization potential, while the choice of standard or marine grade mounting enables this lighting to serve safely near the kitchen sink or above a luxurious shower enclosure. The Ardito shower trim provides high-quality, true color and clean, white light without hot spots. Shape: Square. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel