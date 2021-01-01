Ardito 2.5 Inch LED Round Adjustable Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (A2RAR-1327LC)

The Ardito 2.5-Inch LED Round Adjustable Regressed Trim by Contrast Lighting is designed for both dry and dampness-prone areas such as bathrooms and spa patios. Constructed for optimal lighting intensity, this recessed trim features a thermal-shedding heat sink using an aluminum injection process. As an adjustable recessed trim, the LED light can be tilted 30 degrees in each direction. This Energy Star-rated trim is perfect for lighting retrofits. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel