Ardito 3.5 Inch Frosted Glass Tube Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Chrome - (A3RFD-04BRCTC)

With its high efficiency and decorative nature, the Ardito 3.5-Inch Frosted Glass Tube Trim by Contrast Lighting is a bold take on standard recessed trims with the inclusion of a frosted glass shade. This trim is ideal for design-savvy homes and offices seeking a modern and bold, yet highly refined LED-driven lighting scheme. The cylindrical design of this trim makes it the perfect option for areas that require focused lighting, whether to illuminate work areas or to draw attention to decor or architectural elements. It is also dimmable, adding to its versatility. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Chrome