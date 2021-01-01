From charlton home
Ardilla Cotton Throw Pillow
Advertisement
17" Square Piped Pillow - Solid GreenFeatures:100% Cotton Cover - Polyester Fiber FillSelf pipedMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowAnimals: Nautical & Beach: U.S. States: Cities: Countries: Landscape & Nature: Sports & Sports Teams: Cover Material: 100% CottonCover Material Details: 100% Cotton duckInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: GreenShape: SquarePattern: Solid ColorPillow Set: NoNumber of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Number of Pieces Included (OLD): 1Location: Indoor Use OnlyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayDecorative Additions: Edge Type: Piped EdgesWashing Method: Dry cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLife Stage: AdultCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASpefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 17Overall Width - Side to Side: 17Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: