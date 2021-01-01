Ardent 5-Piece Performance Velvet Sectional Sofa EEI-4273-GRY

Advertisement
Glam Deco Sectional Sofa|Performance Velvet Upholstery|Durable Stain-Resistant Fabric|Dense Foam Padding|Sinuous Spring Support System|Gold Metal Legs w/ Non-Marking Foot Caps|Weight Capacity For Each Sectional Piece: 440 lbs.|Pre-installed post and clips|.Introduce vintage modern and glam deco styles to your living space with the Ardent Performance Velvet 5-Piece Sectional Sofa. With luxe velvety texture and classic French piping, Ardent refreshes homes, apartments, and office spaces. This sectional sofa collection that allows for a variety of configurations to suit any living room, bedroom, office space, or lounge area while hidden connection buckles offer a secure fit. Covered in stain-resistant performance velvet, this sofa features dense foam padding and a sinuous spring support system for a premium seating experience. The velvet sectional sofa sits on gold metal legs with non-marking foot caps to protect your flooring. Weight Capacity for Each Sectional Sofa Piece: 440 lbs. Set Includes: One - Ardent Ottoman Two - Ardent Armless Chair Two - Ardent Sectional Sofa Corner Chair.