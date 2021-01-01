From fieldcrest
Fieldcrest Arden Speckle Print Cotton Sheer Grommet Top Single Curtain Panel, One Size , Orange
Celebrate relaxed, eclectic style with Fieldcrest, available exclusively at JCPenney. The Fieldcrest Arden Cotton Sheer Speckled Grommet Window Curtain Panel will liven up any room. Displaying an abstract watercolor print, this panel is made from all cotton. Its nickel grommet top treatment lends on-trend flavor. As we evolve, our homes should too.DETAILS YOU'LL LOVE:Sheer: still allows soft light to shine throughFeatures an abstract watercolor printFeatures nickel grommet top treatmentKEY PRODUCT POINTS:Fits a curtain rod up to 1.25" in diameterCurtain rod sold separatelyNumber of Panels: 1Included: 1 Panel(s)Top Construction: GrommetTop Opening: 1 1/2 In Grommet OpenUse: IndoorFabric Content: 100% CottonFabric Description: WovenLining: UnlinedLight Filtration: SheerCare: Machine WashCurtain Length: 84 InchCurtain Width: 50 InchGrommet Color: NickelDecor Styles: ContemporaryCertifications And Listings: Standard 100 by Oeko-TexBack of Curtain Color: MultiCountry of Origin: Imported