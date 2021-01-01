35.4" Dardanelle Cat Condo

Your kitties reserve an exclusive place to liberate their instinct and start a healthy lifestyle. This contemporary multi-level cat tree furniture that features various elements is a great option. A strong particleboard construction covered with deluxe pet-friendly brown flannel will suit any home decor and is easy to maintain. Multiple scratching posts wrapped with natural sisal rope cater to your cat’s scratching habits. A safe bottom condo and two higher flat perches are perfect for your furry feline friend to lounge and rest. This quality cat tower also comes with a hanging toy and a play tunnel to attract your pet to play.