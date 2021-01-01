Arcuri Fiberglass Pot Planter
Description
This manufacturer is an award-winning designer and premier provider of lighting, accent furnishings, original art, and decorative accessories emphasizing fashionable trends, inviting color palettes, and uncommon organics.Features:Printed marble finishLightweight fiberglass constructionGreat for floral centerpiecesProduct Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: FiberglassMaterial Details: Wood Construction Type: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color: WhiteShape: NoveltyCapacity: 1Drainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: N/AWith Wheels: NoDouble Walled Design: NoHandmade: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Product Care: Wipe with damp clothDistressed: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: N/ACover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseQuality Score: 0.3Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 27Overall Width - Side to Side: 11Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11Planter Base Diameter: Planter Base Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Planter Top Diameter: Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Width - Side to Side: Interior Width - Side to Side: Interior Depth - Front to Back: Interior Depth - Front to Back: Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 11Maximum Railing Width: Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: