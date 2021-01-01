From stylecraft
Archer Ridge Sideboard Dark Blue - StyleCraft
Blend vintage design and hardware with a modern silhouette and storage, and you have the Archer Ridge Sideboard from StyleCraft. This attractive three-drawer sideboard also has three cabinets to maximize the items you can store and the ways you can separate and organize them. Get a sneak peek through the windowpane doors so you know right away where everything is, saving yourself an afternoon of hunting and scrounging for that waffle maker. When entertaining, all the supplies you need are right at hand in this freestanding cabinet, and the top can double as storage and display for appetizers or a drink station.