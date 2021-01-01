Noble House Archer Pink Geometric Zipper 18 in. x 18 in. Throw Pillow Cover

Create a cozy corner in your living room with charming textures and simple design. Featuring a concentric tufted square design, our pillow cover offers your indoor space an uplifting atmosphere with a finishing hand-crafted touch. Whether you are looking to replace your old pillow cover or looking for a fresh new look, this cover can be used in a multitude of ways. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this pillow cover is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the perfect indoor accessory. Color: Pink.