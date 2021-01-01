Arcelia Striped Braided Slate Blue Area Rug

Add an element of style into the indoor area with the stunning rug. Featuring a classic design with contemporary vibes, this polypropylene rug is braided using modern machinery. It is made using a muted color tone which provides it with a sophisticated appeal. The overall braided pattern and use of excellent quality polypropylene material, adds strength and durability for high traffic indoor spaces. The rug is double-sided reversible, it is made of 100% polypropylene for durability and can be used for an extended period of time. Rug Size: Oval 1'10" x 3'4"