Arcel Collection Multi 7'7" X 9'6" Rectangle Area Rug

The Arcel Collection is a unique example of fashionable patterns and colors artistically crafted to provide elegance and comfort, all in a single collection of designs. These rugs are sure to become a focal point in any room, each existing in a combination of vibrant to natural color schemes. Machine-Made in Egypt of 100% Polypropylene, the Arcel collection is the perfect complement to any Indoor space. The durable fibers not only make this collection fade and heat resistant but also tough enough to handle high traffic areas throughout your home. Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" x 3'