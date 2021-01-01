Arcadia Pendant Light by Troy Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Iron - (F1719FR)

Advertisement
By reversing a traditional candelabra, the Arcadia Pendant Light by Troy Lighting brings a new take on a classic fixture. A clear outer glass shade encases the ribbed Provence inner glass and bulb, carefully diffusing the overhead lighting. The fixture descends from a hand-worked wrought iron frame which attaches to a matching suspension chain. The French iron finish adds some rustic flair to the urban loft style, while the single bulb gives the Arcadia a simple, classy appearance. California-based Troy Lighting was founded in 1963 with a focus on both indoor and outdoor lighting options. Best known for their playful, mid-century modern designs with an industrial edge, Troy Lighting seeks to use custom-made parts for each piece they produce. Their Andromeda 12 light pendant looks chic in a contemporary home while the Watson outdoor wall sconce is ideal for lighting communal outdoor spaces. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Clear. Finish: French Iron