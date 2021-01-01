Arc Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (131310-1002)

The Arc Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a bold statement piece that elegantly blends clean lines with natural textures. Thick hand-poured glass panels shade light from incandescent lamps, while hand-painted white swirls add a marbled effect that brings an organic visual quality. Smooth metal arms drop from its downrod to intersect and wrap around the glass, adding contrast and an open, airy aesthetic while its light shines through the glass to illuminate the room. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cage. Color: Clear. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting