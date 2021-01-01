Arc Ellipse Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (137525-1210)

The Arc Ellipse Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge displays a simple, straightforward design with enough unique elements to give it its own distinct personality. It showcases several Glass shades with smooth, curved surfaces that diffuse light to create a soft, ambient glow around kitchens, dining rooms, or offices. The titular feature comes in the form of the gently curved band of Steel that stretches across the shades to connect them, appearing as though the metal is traveling through the glass instead of the other way around. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Matte. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting