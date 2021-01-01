From ebern designs
Arba Desk
Home desktop computer desk bedroom laptop study table office desk workstation. Feature: the computer desk has a large desktop, providing huge space for writing, learning, gaming, and other home office activities. This computer desk is a great choice for home office activities, including writing. This simple frame design is easy to move and saves space. This computer desk is the best choice for a small apartment, which doesn't take up space. This computer desk can be put in a study, bedroom, living room, kitchen, children's room, office at will. Our computer desk with thick density board frames is designed in wood grain, which suits any home, office dorm, school, and workspace. The desktop on this computer desk is waterproof and anti-scratch, very easy to clean. our computer desk is designed with wide feet, larger ground contact area, stronger stability. You can move your computer desk at will without worrying about scratching the floor. our computer desk needs to be installed by yourself, with a detailed instruction manual and all accessories in the package. At the same time, we are committed to providing customers with the best after-sales service. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight, or place for a period of time without deformation and bending. Size: 26.3" H x 43.3" W x 11.7" D