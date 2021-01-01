Arapahoe Basin Colorado Skiing Skier Souvenir Memorabilia T-Shirt

The graphic design features the artistic image of a skier going downhill on a ski resort. Perfect for men, women and kids who love to visit Arapahoe Basin Dillon Colorado state USA for their family's skiing vacation in a local ski resort. Ideal for kids and children looking for cool Arapahoe Basin Colorado souvenirs, new A-Basin memorabilia or the best The Basin art. Great way to remember your family ski vacay to one America's top winter destinations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem