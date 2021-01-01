From hoka one one
Hoka One One Arahi 4
For information on how HOKA ONE ONE contributes to the community, please visit the page. Power through each and every mile with the dynamic cushioning and stability of the Hoka One One Arahi 4 running shoe! Predecessor: Arahi 3. Support Type: Stable; guides the foot to prevent pronation. Cushioning: Minimal, responsive cushion for a connected feel. Surface: Road. Differential: 5 mm. Lightweight, open-engineered mesh upper provides enhanced breathability and comfort. Lace-up closure. Padded tongue and collar. Soft fabric lining for a great in-shoe feel. Molded foam insole. Early Stage Meta-Rocker promotes a smoother ride and faster transitions. Firmer EVA J-Frame supplies lightweight support. Flat-Waisted Geometry offers inherent stability. Zonal rubber in the outsole delivers reliable grip right where it's needed. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 7 10 in Weight: 9.8 oz Shaft: 9 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 10, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.