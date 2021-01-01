From hudson valley lighting
Aragon Table Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (L465-PN)
The Aragon Table Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting is a simple blend of smooth and textured forms, bringing spaces a lovely layer of light with an elegant composition. A ribbed, dome-shaped, metal body with a beautiful finish supports a smooth alabaster shade. Lending a bright and even layer of light to spaces, the unique and characteristic quality of the alabaster shade is also highlighted when this table lamp is on, showcasing the variation of vein patterns found in this natural material. With a wide hourglass silhouette, this table lamp is a fresh way to bring a balanced mix of form and function to spaces. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Bowl. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel