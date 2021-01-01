From latitude run
Arae Bown Area Rug
Features:Technique: Hand-wovenMaterial: Premium quality 60% wool, 40% polyesterOrigin: IndiaDurable canvas backingShag styleRug pad needed: YesConstruction: HandmadeMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: 60% Wool / 40% PolyesterConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: ShagOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): RectanglePrimary Color: BrownIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: Solid ColorFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesLicensed Product: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 1.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 35Overall Width (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"): 90Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: 5' x 7'6"