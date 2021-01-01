Schonbek AR1008N-H Esmery 8 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Heritage Crystals Heirloom Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Schonbek AR1008N-H Esmery 8 Light 37" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Heritage Crystals FeaturesCorrosion-free, marine-tested vapor disposition finishing ensures you will enjoy flawless polished finish for generationsAutomotive grade powder coat finishHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polished(8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required40" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in AmericaRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 28-1/2"Width: 37"Chain Length: 40"Wire Length: 127"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Heirloom Gold