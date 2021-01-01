From access lighting
Aqueous LED Wall Sconce by Access Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (20441LEDDLP-BS/OPL)
Extravagance pours out of a compact frame in the Aqueous LED Wall Sconce by Access Lighting. Every surface of the sconce offers aesthetic appeal, while the functional design provides exceptional lighting without commandeering an entire wall. The Steel frame features clean circles on the backplate and the shade support, with the two round segments connected by an angular elbow. The Glass diffuser adds to the geometric appeal with a tall cylindrical body. Warm LED light filters through every side of the shade, bouncing off the shimmering Steel and creating a strong ambient glow. Perfectly subtle and proudly elegant, the Aqueous brings classic style and strong modern lighting to hallway, bedroom and dining room walls. Based in Irvine, California, Access Lighting uses the latest technology to create high-end modern lighting solutions at competitive prices. They value energy efficiency, which is why they offer LED, fluorescent, and smart lights. Access Lighting offers a wide assortment of light fixtures from sputnik pendants to outdoor spotlights, all of which feature modern, sleek designs that are perfect for contemporary homes and businesses. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Steel