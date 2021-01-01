Aquarius Zodiac Constellation Horoscope Gift Art Raglan Baseball Tee

If your astrological sun sign is Aquarius, then you'll love this Zodiac Constellation shirt. An air sign symbolized by the water bearer, Aquarius-born are deep thinkers and highly intellectual people who love helping others. This astrology-themed shirt features the Aquarius constellation in black on a white background. Makes a great astrology star sign gift for women and men who are into astrology, horoscopes, cosmology, new age spirituality, and astronomy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem