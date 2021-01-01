From terapump
TeraPump Aquarium Water-Transferring Siphon Pump with Flow Control
Spend less time cleaning and more time admiring your fish with TeraPump’s Aquarium Siphon Pump! This useful manually-operated pump features a 67-inch tube capable of speedily draining 1.5 gallons per minute, so you can drain your tank faster and more efficiently. Its all-in-one structure and easy to use design make this an excellent product for beginners. Plus, this nifty tool is so lightweight, it’s extremely portable and can be used in garages, basements, bathrooms, shops and yards—you can keep one handy for all your siphoning and drainage needs!