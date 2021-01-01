From tag heuer
Tag Heuer Aquaracer White Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch WBD1314.BA0740
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel. White mother of pearl dial with luminous silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Swiss quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Round case shape. Bracelet width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: dial set with 11 vs diamonds (0.11 ct). Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Aquaracer White Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch WBD1314.BA0740.